The NCAA transfer portal, since its inception in 2018, has become a new way of acquiring players in college football. According to recent rule changes, there are now two transfer portal windows in place. The first window is a 30-day period after championship selections are made (this will be Dec. 4, 2023 through Jan. 3, 2024) and the second window is a 15-day period in the spring (April 16, 2024 through April 30, 2024).

Players are only allowed to enter the portal during these two windows, but can commit to a new school or withdraw their name at any point. Graduate transfers are allowed to enter the portal whenever they want. There are exceptions, though.

One exception to the window rule is if a head coach gets relieved of their duties. Once the head coach gets terminated, players on that team have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal. That began on Wednesday, Sept. 27 for Michigan State players, following the official firing of Mel Tucker.

Michigan State has been active in the transfer portal in past seasons as the Spartans have acquired players like running back Kenneth Walker III, edge rusher/linebacker Jacoby Windmon and many others who have gone on to make an impact in East Lansing.

In the previous transfer portal cycle, Michigan State acquired 18 players and had 21 players departed. Some notable players that MSU landed from the portal cycle included running back Nate Carter, kicker Jonathan Kim, defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye and defensive lineman Jalen Sami, among others. While the Spartans picked up some major contributors, they also lost key players from the 2021 season, such as quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Keep up with all the latest Michigan State transfer portal news here: