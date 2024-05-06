Michigan State football adds Cincinnati transfer rush end Tyler Gillison
In today's era of college football, these are uncertain times. More than 20 Michigan State football players have entered the transfer portal since mid-April (including two players who were not listed on the spring roster, and one player who withdrew from the portal in the spring window in wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr.).
Four of those players who entered the portal this spring (Simeon Barrow Jr., Derrick Harmon, Andrew Depaepe and Bai Jobe) were members of the defensive line/rush ends group.
But the transfer portal is a two-way street. The Spartans have also added three defensive linemen/rush ends from the transfer portal since mid-December, including Middle Tennessee transfer defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan, Georgia Tech defensive tackle D'Quan Douse and Indiana transfer rush end Anthony Jones. Dunnigan and Douse enrolled at MSU in January, while Jones committed in the spring and will join the program this summer.
On Monday, the Spartans added a fourth name to that list, as Cincinnati transfer and redshirt sophomore rush end/outside linebacker Tyler Gillison announced his commitment to the Spartans.
"Blessed and thankful for the opportunity," Gillison told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to Michigan State. "Let’s work!"
Gillison took an official visit to Michigan State from April 28 through April 30.
Gillison redshirted as a true freshman at Cincinnati in 2022 and did not see game action.
As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he recorded 15 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended. Gillison played in 10 games for the Bearcats this past season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Gillison played a total of 124 defensive snaps and recorded an overall grade of 63.4. He also received a tackling grade of 70.5 and a pass-rush grade of 55.6.
Gillison also played 23 special teams snaps for Cincinnati in 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 242-pound Gillison will join a group of rush ends at Michigan State that includes Jones, Jalen Thompson, Khris Bogle and others. The rush end position has its own room, and is coached by Chad Wilt, who also serves as Michigan State's co-special teams coordinator, along with Keith Bhonapha.
As a Spartan, Gillison will also play under head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi in 2024.
Gillison was a three-star defensive end prospect out of Pickerington Central High School in the 2022 class, and ranked as the No. 31 player in Ohio. Gillison had an offers list well into the double-digits.
His brother, Trenton Gillison, played tight end for the Spartans from 2018 through 2021.
Gillison will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
To keep up with all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity, please visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.