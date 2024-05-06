In today's era of college football, these are uncertain times. More than 20 Michigan State football players have entered the transfer portal since mid-April (including two players who were not listed on the spring roster, and one player who withdrew from the portal in the spring window in wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr.).

Four of those players who entered the portal this spring (Simeon Barrow Jr., Derrick Harmon, Andrew Depaepe and Bai Jobe) were members of the defensive line/rush ends group.

But the transfer portal is a two-way street. The Spartans have also added three defensive linemen/rush ends from the transfer portal since mid-December, including Middle Tennessee transfer defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan, Georgia Tech defensive tackle D'Quan Douse and Indiana transfer rush end Anthony Jones. Dunnigan and Douse enrolled at MSU in January, while Jones committed in the spring and will join the program this summer.

On Monday, the Spartans added a fourth name to that list, as Cincinnati transfer and redshirt sophomore rush end/outside linebacker Tyler Gillison announced his commitment to the Spartans.

"Blessed and thankful for the opportunity," Gillison told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to Michigan State. "Let’s work!"

Gillison took an official visit to Michigan State from April 28 through April 30.