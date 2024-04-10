Thanksgiving weekend in 2023 was a whirlwind for everyone involved with the Michigan State football program, but especially for defensive lineman Jalen Thompson.

On Black Friday, Thompson started just his fourth game as a Spartan in his hometown of Detroit at Ford Field against Penn State. Thompson was only a true freshman, still getting used to the pace of play at the college level.

Once Thompson got back on campus after the final game of last season, he started to hear the noise. Then, it was official just hours later – Jonathan Smith was the next head coach at Michigan State.

Smith had an intro meeting with Thompson and they talked about how Thompson fit in the team, what he could do for the Spartans and that he still wants Thompson in East Lansing.

“He sat down with everybody,” Thompson said about Smith. “So I feel like that really helped because now I get to know how he is as a person and he tells you his plan, his process. I mean, I would say Coach Smith has been a man of his word ever since he stepped in the door. Everything he said he was going to do, he’s done.”

Thompson noted that he feels like there is a new energy in the building with the new staff led by Smith. Part of that new energy is the emphasis on relationship building and trust. The players have had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with position coaches. There’s an open door policy if players want to talk to Smith. Also, the players have gotten to know other position coaches, not just their own.

“I feel like this year, everything is organized, under control,” Thompson said. “Everybody knows what they’re doing.”

In an age when players have more mobility than ever before, Thompson could have gone elsewhere and he would’ve been immediately eligible to play. However, he chose to give Smith an opportunity.

“I just feel like when Coach Smith came in, he had good reviews,” Thompson said. “Everybody said he (is) a good head coach and when he came in, I mean he sat down with all the guys, talking to us one-on-one, individually. And he just told us (to) just give him an opportunity and he came in trying to build trust. He did little activities with us and stuff like that and that really made me feel like ‘OK, I’m going to give him my opportunity.’”