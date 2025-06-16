Michigan State 2026 TE commit Joey Caudill feels home on official visit

Class of 2026 three-star Michigan State tight end commit Joey Caudill was back in East Lansing for his official visit this past weekend.

Caudill was the Spartans' first commitment of the 2026 class, pledging back to MSU back in January. Since then, Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class has expanded to 16 total commits as a of press time, and a top-25 ranking in the country.

Since his commitment, the Lexington High School (Ohio) athlete has made multiple visits to East Lansing and has helped the Spartans recruit his peers.

The most recent trip back to Michigan State only reiterated to Caudill that he made the right choice.

"Every time I come back to East Lansing, it reassures me how great my decision truly was and what a great place it is," Caudill said about his experience during the Michigan State official visit.