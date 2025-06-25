2026 South Carolina CB Jeremiah Favorite commits to Michigan State

Michigan State continues to add priority targets to its 2026 recruiting class, as the Spartans landed a verbal commitment from South Carolina cornerback Jeremiah Favorite on Wednesday. Favorite took his official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of May 30 through June 1, and the Spartans stayed on him afterward to eventually earn his pledge. Throughout the month of June, Favorite also took official visits to Northwestern, Wake Forest and Indiana, while he had an official visit to Oklahoma State in April as well. North Carolina sent out a late offer to Favorite in June, but ultimately the Spartans were able to secure a commitment from the cornerback. "I chose MSU because of the culture, how hard they recruited me, the plan they have for me and it's the biggest stage (to play in the Big Ten)," Favorite told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to MSU.

