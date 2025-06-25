2026 South Carolina CB Jeremiah Favorite commits to Michigan State

Michigan State continues to add priority targets to its 2026 recruiting class, as the Spartans landed a verbal commitment from South Carolina cornerback Jeremiah Favorite on Wednesday.
Favorite took his official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of May 30 through June 1, and the Spartans stayed on him afterward to eventually earn his pledge.
Throughout the month of June, Favorite also took official visits to Northwestern, Wake Forest and Indiana, while he had an official visit to Oklahoma State in April as well. North Carolina sent out a late offer to Favorite in June, but ultimately the Spartans were able to secure a commitment from the cornerback.
"I chose MSU because of the culture, how hard they recruited me, the plan they have for me and it's the biggest stage (to play in the Big Ten)," Favorite told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to MSU.
Favorite also visited East Lansing in late March to watch the Spartans compete in spring ball. Following his official visit, Favorite felt "wanted" by the Michigan State staff and he sees MSU as a place he can develop on and off the field.
“The visit definitely opened my eyes in the recruitment process," Favorite previously told Spartans Illustrated about MSU. "Michigan State offers a lot for a program in every aspect of the game, and for life in general to help someone be successful (off the field)."
At Michigan State, Favorite will play under head Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams, safeties coach James Adams and the rest of the staff.
"Relationships are great," Favorite said on Wednesday regarding the Michigan State staff. "They check in with me and the fam daily and it's all love. I can tell they're building something and I want to be a part of it."
Favorite has built an especially strong bond with Blue Adams.
“It all started from day one when we hopped on the phone call," Favorite previously said about his relationship with Blue Adams. "By then, I could tell how Coach Blue was as a person. He’s funny, he cares about his people, and most importantly, he’s going to push you to be more successful."
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Favorite is a physical cornerback who likes to press wide receivers and come up and help in run support.
"I'd describe my game as physical," he said. "I love to get hands on (receivers) and disrupt timing of the offense. I also love to chop knees and hear running backs cry about it."
In addition to the schools already mentioned, Favorite received scholarship offers from Boston College, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, South Florida and others.
Michigan State's 2026 class now includes 21 scholarship commitments in total and ranks 19th nationally. Favorite is the third cornerback and the sixth defensive back overall to join the Spartans' 2026 class.
Favorite joins four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington, three-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham, three-star wide receiver Samson Gash, three-star defensive end Fameitau Siale, three-star safety Jordan Vann, three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora, three-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star EDGE Cory House Jr., three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge, three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso, three-star linebacker Adam Shaw and three-star offensive tacker Tristan Comer.
Class of 2026 preferred walk-on athlete Jack Lansing III is also committed to the Spartans.
"MSU is deep and cooking with this (2026) class and I'm here to add the seasoning," Favorite said about the Spartans' recruiting haul thus far. "Go Green!"