2027 in-state ATH Don Spillers earns Michigan State offer at 7-on-7 event

Following an impressive performance at a 7-on-7 tournament hosted by Michigan State in East Lansing on Sunday, class of 2027 in-state athlete Don Spillers III was offered by the Spartans.

Spillers plays for Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School in Detroit. The Crusaders won multiple 7-on-7 games on Sunday before being eliminated by Belleville.

Spillers already had a relationship with MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins ("Coach Hawk"), but what he was able to show on Sunday caught the attention of Hawkins and head coach Jonathan Smith, and the Spartans decided to move forward with a scholarship offer.

Spillers spoke with Spartans Illustrated to detail his thoughts on the Michigan State offer, recap his performance at the event and update his recruitment.

"It felt good," Spillers said about receiving the Michigan State offer. "I came up there a couple of times to Michigan State and I talk to Coach Hawk and he just wanted to see how I play so when I came up there, I showed up and showed out."

On this trip, Spillers was locked in with his team for the 7-on-7 event, so he did not tour the facilities or Michigan State's campus, but he had done that already on a previous visit.