2026 three-star, in-state ATH Samson Gash commits to Michigan State

Michigan State continues to roll on the recruiting trail, as the Spartans picked up a commitment from class of 2026 three-star, in-state athlete/wide receiver Samson Gash.
The Detroit Catholic Central star took an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of June 13 through June 15.
MSU offered Gash in May after growing the relationship throughout his recruitment. He quickly set up the official visit afterward and things continued to grow from there.
At Michigan State, Gash will play under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins ("Coach Hawk") and the rest of the staff.
Hawkins' track record of putting wide receivers in the NFL played a large role in Gash's decision.
"I chose Michigan State because of the family feel it had and the history of Coach Hawk developing guys to the next level," Gash told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment to MSU.
Gash also took an official visit to West Virginia during the weekend of June 6 through June 8 and took a trip to Alabama to compete in a camp on June 21. Prior to that, he had an official visit scheduled to Cincinnati for June 20 through June 22. However, Gash decided to head to Tuscaloosa instead, and it paid off for him, as he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide.
Ultimately, though, Gash opted to become a Spartan. He will play the wide receiver position for the Spartans.
In addition to the schools already mentioned, Gash garnered scholarship offers from Illinois, Iowa, Marshall, Purdue, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan and several others.
He comes from an athletic family and already has a strong connection to the Michigan State program, as his brother, Caleb Gash, is currently a redshirt sophomore defensive back for the Spartans.
Caleb Gash has had a positive experience in East Lansing, and has shared his thoughts about Michigan State with his younger brother.
"My brother (Caleb) being there and being close to home is a big deal to me," Samson Gash previously told Spartans Illustrated about Michigan State. "He (hasn't) had anything bad to say about MSU, he's been loving it."
Meanwhile, his father, Sam Gash, played college football at Penn State before spending 12 seasons in the NFL as a fullback. His older brother, Isaiah Gash, played running back at Michigan, while his other older brother, Elijah Gash, played lacrosse at Albany and now plays professionally. Samson Gash's younger brother, Gideon Gash, is a three-star athlete in the 2027 class and is teammates with Samson at Catholic Central.
Gideon Gash was offered by the Spartans on June 18.
As a junior in 2024, Samson Gash recorded 1,700 total yards and 21 total touchdowns. He helped lead Detroit Catholic Central to a 12-1 overall record and deep playoff run.
Samson Gash is known for his speed. He recently set a state of Michigan record with a 10.41-second 100-meter dash. He also recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time for any player on the Shamrocks this summer with a time of 4.38 seconds.
Michigan State now has three wide receivers committed in Samson Gash and fellow three-star prospects Zachary Washington and Tyren Wortham. In total, Michigan State's 2026 class now includes 20 total commits, with 16 prospects pledging to the Spartans in the month of June. The Spartans' 2026 class currently ranks 19th in the country.
Samson Gash joins Washington, Wortham, four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star defensive end Fameitau Siale, three-star safety Jordan Vann, three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora, three-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star EDGE Cory House Jr., three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge, three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso, three-star linebacker Adam Shaw and three-star offensive tacker Tristan Comer.
MSU also has a pledge from 2026 preferred walk-on athlete Jack Lansing III.