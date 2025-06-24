2026 three-star, in-state ATH Samson Gash commits to Michigan State

Samson Gash on Michigan State official visit

Michigan State continues to roll on the recruiting trail, as the Spartans picked up a commitment from class of 2026 three-star, in-state athlete/wide receiver Samson Gash. The Detroit Catholic Central star took an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of June 13 through June 15. MSU offered Gash in May after growing the relationship throughout his recruitment. He quickly set up the official visit afterward and things continued to grow from there. At Michigan State, Gash will play under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins ("Coach Hawk") and the rest of the staff. Hawkins' track record of putting wide receivers in the NFL played a large role in Gash's decision. "I chose Michigan State because of the family feel it had and the history of Coach Hawk developing guys to the next level," Gash told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment to MSU.

Advertisement