Locked On Spartans: Samson Gash adds lightning speed to 2026 class

Michigan State football lands 2026 speedster wide receiver Samson Gash. Can this "Sonic the Hedgehog" player revolutionize the Spartans' offense?
Host Matt Sheehan breaks down Gash's lightning-fast 10.41-second 100-meter dash and 20-touchdown junior season.
The discussion also covers running back recruiting challenges, NBA draft prospects for Jase Richardson, and NHL implications for Hobey Baker winner Isaac Howard.
Moneyball summer league action showcases MSU men's basketball talent, with Coen Carr's rim-rattling dunks stealing the spotlight.