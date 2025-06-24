Top three takeaways from the first night of the Moneyball Pro-Am

Divine Ugochukwu poses for pictures with fans following his debut in Moneyball ProAm on June 24th 2025. (Photo by Sydney Padgett/Spartans Illustrated)

The 20th year of the Moneyball Pro Am kicked off on Tuesday night, featuring ankle breakers, explosive dunks, and lots of threes. Basketball fans filled the bleachers at Holt High School, with many in attendance repping Michigan State gear, hoping to get their first taste of next season’s MSU team. Eleven Michigan State players are on rosters this summer, across six different teams. The only scholarship players not participating are Kaleb Glenn, who suffered a season-ending injury last week, and Jesse McCulloch, who is recovering from a stress fracture in his foot. It’s important to stress that Moneyball is a very relaxed environment for the players, with lackluster defense and a park style of play, so it’s often not an accurate indicator of how a player will do next season for Michigan State. Regardless, I was at opening night on Tuesday, and here were my three biggest takeaways.

Trey Fort’s explosiveness

With Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Glenn’s season-ending injury, Michigan State must fill a scoring void. Glenn, a 6-foot-7-inch forward, averaged 12.6 points per game last season for FAU, while shooting over 50% from the field and over 40% from three. He could play down on the block and out on the wing, meaning it will be an all-around effort to replace his expected offensive production. Samford transfer Trey Fort has the potential to play a significant role in solving that offensive setback. Last season, he averaged 14.6 points per game for the Bulldogs, including a 36-point outburst over Wofford, where he shot 76% from the floor and drained four threes. The senior guard stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, but has the ability to elevate with the best, as fans at Moneyball found out on Tuesday. Fort is paired with MSU teammate Jordan Scott - who was out for their first game - on team Snipes. Snipes opened up the Moneyball Pro Am summer against Carson Cooper and team Tri-Star Trust. Jeremy Fears Jr. is listed on Tri-Star Trust’s roster, but was not in attendance. Fort struggled from the outside in his Moneyball debut; however, he was a 37.9% three-point shooter with Samford last year, so it was likely just an off-shooting night from deep. He made up for his missed three-pointers with a lightning-quick first step that left defenders in the dust several times. Then, after blowing by his first defender, Fort’s athleticism showed, as he skied for several highlight-worthy dunks. The senior’s scoring in the second half had more variety, including several midrange jumpers where he pulled up off the dribble to elevate and shoot over defenders. His quick twitch makes him challenging to stay in front of, especially when he has the ability to finish at the rim or pull up. Fort’s best highlight came in the second half when he attacked the basket and instead of leaping for a dunk, he contorted his body and spun while in the air, finishing a 360-layup with a defender draped over him.

Divine Ugochukwu looks comfortable outside the arc

Another newcomer making his Moneyball debut was Miami point guard transfer Divine Ugochukwu. Ugochukwu’s stats at Miami were underwhelming, averaging 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game, in an average of 20 minutes per game. Even though he’s expected to be Jeremy Fears Jr.’s backup, those stats on a 7-24 Miami team raised eyebrows amongst the Michigan State fanbase when his transfer was announced. Even more worrisome was his shooting, only knocking in 17% of his threes and six all season for the Hurricanes. However, Tom Izzo and Co. had a reason for bringing in Ugochukwu in the portal, and he played well in Moneyball on Tuesday. Ugochukwu is paired with two-time Moneyball MVP Jaxon Kohler this summer on team Faygo, and they faced off against Coen Carr and freshman Cam Ward on team Motorcars in the 7 p.m. primetime slot. What stood out to me the most was how comfortable he looked shooting threes. He knocked in a few in the first half, both off the catch and off the dribble. The sophomore’s form was silky smooth, getting a strong rotation on the ball. His shooting form certainly did not look like that of a guy who went 6-34 from deep last season. Outside of his three-point shooting, Ugochukwu overall looked very comfortable, playing at a controlled pace and making the right plays, while being relatively efficient.

Coen Carr domination