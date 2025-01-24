TE Joey Caudill 'grateful' to become Michigan State's first 2026 commit

Michigan State has gotten things started in the 2026 class, as the Spartans landed their first pledge in the cycle on Friday afternoon with a commitment from three-star tight end Joey Caudill. Currently, Caudill primarily plays quarterback for Lexington High School (Ohio), in addition to outside linebacker. However, he will focus on the tight end position with MSU. He is coming off of a junior day visit in East Lansing with his family on Jan. 19, and by the time he left campus, Caudill was certain he wanted to become a future Spartan. "I chose Michigan State because of the relationships with the people in the building and the culture they are building," Caudill told Spartans Illustrated. "I knew after my visit I wanted to make it home. Me and my family loved it. Meeting the coaches and seeing the great campus (during my visit were things that stood out to me)."

Caudill plans to play his college football under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak, assistant tight ends coach Cordale Grundy and the rest of the Michigan State staff. He has built strong bonds with Wozniak and Grundy, and believes in the vision that Smith has for the future of the MSU program. "I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and I love what they are building and I want to be a big part of it," Caudill said. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Caudill trains at the tight end position in his own time. As a senior this coming fall, he still plans to play quarterback for the Minutemen. His big frame, great athleticim, football IQ and versatility are all traits that bode well for Caudill at the college level. "I think at tight end, I can do many things at a high level," Caudill explained. "Being physical, but at the same time, being able to get by someone and catch it and getting yards after the catch. I am planning to play QB at Lexington (this coming season). It helps me as a football player to have many skill sets and allows me to make a lot of plays for my team."

In addition to Michigan State, which offered on Jan. 8, Caudill has scholarship offers from Miami (OH), Toledo and Western Michigan. He's also made visits to Arizona State, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Penn State and West Virginia throughout his recruitment. He takes pride in being the first commit in Michigan State's 2026 cycle. As a next step, Caudill plans to put his recruiting hat on to help the Spartans build their class. "It means a lot to be the first commit and I hope to inspire other guys," Caudill said about being the first pledge in MSU's 2026 class. "I plan to recruit some guys and get other great players for us." Caudill plans to return to East Lansing very soon, as he will get back to campus during spring practices, which begins in March. He is thankful for the chance to become a Spartan and looks forward to continuing to build his relationships with the coaches, current players and program. "I’m extremely grateful for opportunity," Caudill said. "Go Green!" Caudill also plays basketball and runs track for Lexington High School.

