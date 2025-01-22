2026 ATH Joey Caudill 'very high' on Michigan State after junior day visit

Tom Izzo needed to adjust his philosophy. He did just that, and Michigan State now sits at 16-2 overall because of it.
Tarik Skubal, Mateen Cleaves and the Spartan crowd helped propel Michigan State to an 80-78 win over Illinois on Sunday.
MSU priority 2026 quarterback target Kayd Coffman was back in East Lansing on Sunday. He discusses the experience.
Another post game recap is here! Sydney, Brendan, Jacob, and Paul analyze Michigan State's gritty win over Illinois
No. 12 Michigan State men's basketball stays undefeated in Big Ten play after a stiff test by No. 19 Illinois Sunday.
