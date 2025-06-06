OL Adrian Hamilton enjoys Michigan State official visit, more trips planned

Class of 2026 three-star interior offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton is making several trips ahead of his commitment date scheduled for July 5.

The St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.) standout is focusing on a handful of programs.

Hamilton is coming off of an official visit to Michigan State from June 2 through June 4. This weekend, he'll be at Virginia (June 6 through June 8). After that, Hamilton heads to Pittsburgh for a June 12 through June 14 excursion. He will conclude his official visit slate at Virginia Tech on June 20 through June 22.

Hamilton spoke to Rivals.com to detail his trip to East Lansing and discuss what is next for him.