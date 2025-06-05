Locked On Spartans: Batt sends clear message about football needing to win

Michigan State athletics enters a new era with J Batt as athletic director. Can Batt's football-first approach and fundraising prowess elevate MSU to elite status?

Host Matt Sheehan analyzes Batt's bold vision for Spartan sports, emphasizing the critical role of football success. The discussion covers Batt's impressive fundraising track record, potential capital campaigns and the urgent need for improved NIL initiatives.

Sheehan explores how these changes could impact football head coach Jonathan Smith's recruiting efforts and on-field performance.

PLUS, we are joined by Minnie Hunt of Corn Nation to get a look at how Nebraska's offseason has fared and what the stakes will be for MSU's Week Five matchup.