“The way this game is; physical, and reps and things, we have a number that we can go through summer and August practice with, with as many as possible," Smith said.

That current roster of players could grow in size a bit more than normal come fall camp. In mid-March, the NCAA issued a “blanket waiver” for FBS and FCS teams to increase their preseason practice and fall camp rosters from 110 players to 120 players. A permanent decision will be made this summer.

“I’ve seen growth really all across the board,” Smith opened his media avaiability stating. “I think about where our secondary is at. Those guys are adapting to some new schemes and they’re doing a good job. O[ffensive]-line, [coach] Jim [Michalczikk] , does a good job of mixing a lot of guys on the O-line at different spots. They’re learning and growing there. I’ve been pleased with the receiver group. There’s a brand new offense thrown at them and they’ve handled that well.”

It was a cold Midwest day, and Michigan State had just wrapped up its seventh spring practice. Spartan head coach Jonathan Smith walked confidently across the Tom Izzo Football Building ready to answer questions about his team.

One of the biggest reasons for the Spartans struggles the last few years were injuries. Players couldn’t stay healthy and that affected everything.

“We're solid," Smith said about injuries to the team. "We haven’t had any injury that will affect the season, to an extent. We’ve got some bumps and bruises, we’re trying to be smart with that. This is spring ball. But I feel solid where the team is at.”

MSU will be getting ready for its "Spring Showcase" event in just a few weeks. The Spartans had long held the "Green and White" spring game at Spartan Stadium. However, previous head coach Mel Tucker kicked that tradition to the curb, and Smith mentioned that decision when noting the format of the Spring game had not yet been determined.

“We definitely want to get some work done," Smith said. "I don’t have an exact plan. Some of it depends on health. We’re going to look to have some fun, make it competitive, and put on a good show.”

The big thing that Smith wants his team to work on before the “Spring Showcase” is simply being in a live setting.

“We want them to be in a live scrimmage setting where there’s some consequences," Smith said. "We want to emphasize some game scenarios. Two minute, some short yardage. And you want to see progression.”

The "new" aspects of spring ball this year just keep coming in all aspects for Michigan State, though. This offseason, the NCAA and its partner schools have been testing what are called “helmet communications” (comms for short). The reason for that is self-evident to MSU fans, and the NFL has been using this same technology since 1994.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has the option to approve this new to the college game technology on April 18. From there, FBS schools, granted they decide they want to, will have the opportunity to use the helmet communication system. Players will have a green dot on the back of their helmet indicating they are using the technology.

Smith was asked about the helmet communications, and whether or not his players are enjoying using them.

“I think they’ve liked it," Smith explained. "[Brian Lindgren] has liked it a lot. It helps with calls and things. We haven’t used it on the defensive side as much. We’re going to try to get that going within the next couple of weeks. But it’s beneficial.”

Smith mentions that the team has not yet had a “game-like” setting where the helmet communications have been utilized. Smith states that “a true game day atmosphere or a scrimmage will be the next step in using those."