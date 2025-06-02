Locked On Spartans: Why J Batt is a home run hire for MSU athletics

In addition, football recruiting heats up with Braylon Hodge's commitment , while QB Aidan Chiles sparks debate. John Kirby joins to dissect Chiles' electric yet unpredictable play, questioning his "game manager" label.

Can J Batt's fundraising prowess elevate Spartan sports to new heights?

Michigan State's president, Kevin Guskiewicz, shook up the Spartan Athletic Department with a game-changing hire .

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.