Colorado 2026 three-star LB Braylon Hodge commits to Michigan State

Michigan State is kicking off official visit season in style, as Colorado three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge committed to the Spartans on Sunday.
Hodge, who currently attends Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is coming off of his official visit with MSU that began Friday and ended Sunday morning.
The Spartans offered Hodge on May 9 when defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi made the trip to Colorado to evaluate Hodge in person. The two were able to connect after that and hit it off right away, which played a big role in Hodge's eventual commitment.
He also sees himself being successful under MSU head coach Jonathan Smith.
"I chose the Spartans because of the coaching staff and the way they develop their players and how they are building the program," Hodge told Spartans Illustrated.
He previously had additional official visits planned to Utah, Minnesota and Iowa, but he is undecided on if he will take any of those trips now.
In addition to the schools already mentioned above, Hodge has received additional scholarship offers from Colorado State, North Dakota, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV.
As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Hodge helped lead Cherry Creek to a 13-1 overall record and a state championship.
Hodge is the fifth scholarship player to commit to head coach Smith in the Spartans' 2026 class, and the first prospect on the defensive side of the ball. He joins four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star tight end Joey Caudill and three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel. MSU also has a pledge from preferred walk-on 2026 athlete commit Jack Lansing III.
Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that it is possible that Michigan State takes one more linebacker in the 2026 class.