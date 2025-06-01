Colorado 2026 three-star LB Braylon Hodge commits to Michigan State

Michigan State is kicking off official visit season in style, as Colorado three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge committed to the Spartans on Sunday.

Hodge, who currently attends Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is coming off of his official visit with MSU that began Friday and ended Sunday morning.

The Spartans offered Hodge on May 9 when defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi made the trip to Colorado to evaluate Hodge in person. The two were able to connect after that and hit it off right away, which played a big role in Hodge's eventual commitment.

He also sees himself being successful under MSU head coach Jonathan Smith.

"I chose the Spartans because of the coaching staff and the way they develop their players and how they are building the program," Hodge told Spartans Illustrated.