Georgia Tech's J Batt officially announced as next MSU athletic director

As reported by Spartans Illustrated on Sunday, Batt has been selected as the university’s next athletic director. Michigan State announced the news at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning:

"Michigan State University President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Ph.D., with the support of the Board of Trustees, has selected J Batt as the university’s next vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics."

“J has an impressive record at several Power 5 schools and an impeccable reputation as a strong and innovative leader,” Guskiewicz said. “He will bring experience, excitement and a commitment to elevating Spartan athletics to the next level. We are thrilled to have J join our leadership team at Michigan State.”

MSU will hold a welcome reception and press conference on Wednesday, June 4. Batt’s contract and appointment will be voted on by the Board of Trustees at its June 13 meeting, with his first official day in East Lansing scheduled for the week of June 16.

“This is truly an amazing opportunity to lead an outstanding, tradition-rich and passionate program, and I am grateful to President Guskiewicz and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity,” Batt said in MSU's press release. “Working together, in alignment with university leadership, the full athletics department and an enthusiastic fan base, we can take the positive momentum already happening at MSU and reach new levels of success as we move into the next era of intercollegiate athletics. My family and I look forward to joining the Michigan State and East Lansing communities.”

ESPN's Pete Thamel was first to report the news, and Detroit News' Tony Paul was first to report he will be signed to a six-year deal worth around $1.5 million annually.

Michigan State has not formally announced the details of Batt's compensation package but it is expected to dwarf that of former AD Alan Haller, who made just under $1 million per year.