MSU's Jonathan Smith is landing his top 2026 targets at an impressive rate

For many who follow Michigan State football, these summer months can feel like a slog. Spring football is over, training camp has yet to begin, and the transfer portal is not open for business. However, for the coaching staff, these summer months (especially June) are some of the most important on the path to building a contending football team. Recruiting is in full swing as high school targets are flooding campus as the staff makes their pitch for them to join the program. Even in today's new recruiting world, head coach Jonathan Smith was never going to build a contender overnight. The formula that he has adopted that has found him success is through developing players and building classes primarily through the high school ranks. This strategy takes time, as successful high school recruiting requires relationships and rapport. Smith's first class in 2024 was an accelerated endeavor that consisted of keeping the current MSU class intact while bringing in a large portion of Smith's class from Oregon State. His second class (2025) used a reserved approach as relationships with regional coaches grew and Smith understood where to pick his battles. The 2026 class is Smith's first real measuring stick for high school recruiting now that he has been able to recruit athletes to MSU for multiple years. Heading into June, Michigan State only had four players in its class and caused many fans, fairly or not, to question his approach and ability to attract talent. However, once the calendar flipped to June, Smith and his staff have made up for lost time, landing 13 commitments in 17 days. While on paper many of these athletes won't draw much attention individually, what has stood out is Smith and his staff's ability to lock down top targets shortly after they have have taken official visits to East Lansing. For example, Michigan State hosted 10 official visits May 30 through June 1. One of those players, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, was already committed to the Spartans. Of the other nine visitors, the Spartans have, as of today, landed seven more commitments — that's a hit rate from that weekend that currently stands at 80%. The Spartans are also still in the race for cornerback Jeremiah Favorite and three-star WR Elijah West from that weekend.

In addition to the players from that first weekend, Michigan State has also landed three-star defensive lineman Christopher Knauls, three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey, and three-star defensive back Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, all of whom have gone on official visits to Michigan State in April (Buckey) or June (Knauls and Caldwell-Hardy). On Saturday, the Spartans continued their June success, earning the pledge of three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora, who was on campus for a June 6 through June 8 official visit. On Sunday, Smith and staff were able to quietly get a visit and flipped the commitment of three-star defensive back Jordan Vann, who at the time was committed to Virginia. MSU was also able to beat hometown program Washington out for coveted three-star defensive end Fameitau Siale on Sunday (Siale was one of the aforementioned visitors from the May 30 through June 1 weekend who eventually committed to the Spartans). On Monday, the Spartans gained two more commitments from three-star WR Zachary Washington (MSU's top WR target) and three-star OT Tristian Comer. The 2026 now stands at 17 players. While there are currently only two four-stars in the 2026 in Whiting and quarterback Kayd Coffman, the staff's ability to land all these players shortly after having taking official visits is no easy feat. Since hosting OVs aren't cheap, Smith and his team are not inviting players for these visits unless they are top targets for the staff.