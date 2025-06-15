2026 three-star Seattle DE Fameitau Siale commits to Michigan State

Michigan State is hot on the recruiting trail during the month of June, and the success continues with the commitment of Seattle three-star defensive end Fameitau "FA" Siale today.
The O'Dea High School star took his official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. He followed that with a trip to his hometown program, Washington, and he also took an official visit to Arizona State in early May.
Michigan State was able to beat the perceived favorite, the Huskies — in addition to the the Sun Devils and several others — for the coveted defensive end.
MSU continues to make an effort to build upon its Polynesian pipeline, and Siale is the latest example of that.
Siale has built a strong bond with defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa. He will play under Suiaunoa, head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, assistant defensive line coach Antjuan Simmons and the rest of the staff at Michigan State.
Following his official visit, Siale spoke to Adam Gorney, the national recruiting director for Rivals, about the trip.
“What stood out the most was Coach Legi (Suiaunoa's) teachings and how much knowledge he has about the game," Siale said. "The message I received from the coaches is that they are there to help all their players get to that next level in football and academics.”
Other schools that have not yet been mentioned that have extended a scholarship offer to Siale include California, Florida State, Miami (FL.), Oregon, Penn State and San Diego State.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Siale currently ranks as the No. 44 defensive end in the 2026 cycle.
With Siale, Michigan State's 2026 class currently includes 15 commitments from scholarship players. He is the 11th pledge to the Spartans since the month of June started. MSU's class currently ranks 24th in the country.
Siale joins four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star safety Jordan Vann, three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora, three-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star EDGE Cory House Jr., three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso.
Michigan State also has a pledge from preferred walk-on 2026 athlete commit Jack Lansing III.