2026 three-star Seattle DE Fameitau Siale commits to Michigan State

Michigan State is hot on the recruiting trail during the month of June, and the success continues with the commitment of Seattle three-star defensive end Fameitau "FA" Siale today. The O'Dea High School star took his official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. He followed that with a trip to his hometown program, Washington, and he also took an official visit to Arizona State in early May. Michigan State was able to beat the perceived favorite, the Huskies — in addition to the the Sun Devils and several others — for the coveted defensive end.

