Michigan State earns commitment from coveted Arizona OT Collin Campbell

Michigan State has secured a commitment from one of the top targets on its 2026 recruiting board, as priority three-star Arizona offensive tackle Collin Campbell pledged to the Spartans on Thursday.
Campbell choose MSU over fellow finalists Utah and Washington.
He officially visited Michigan State during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. He followed that up with a trip to see the Utes during the weekend of June 6 through June 8. He did not ended up taking a previously planned official visit to Washington.
The Williams Field High School (Gilbert, Arizona) standout has built strong relationships with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik. He believes in the direction the program is headed under Smith's leadership.
"I absolutely love Michigan State," Campbell previously told Spartans Illustrated.
During Campbell's official visit to East Lansing, he was hosted by Michigan State redshirt freshman offensive lineman Andrew Dennis.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Campbell is being recruited to play as an offensive tackle under Michalczik. He boasts a 6-foot-10-inch wingspan.
In addition to his three finalists, Campbell received scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA and Wisconsin, among others.
Campbell's father, Steve Campbell, played quarterback for Arizona State in the 1990s. Steve Campbell is now the head coach at Williams Field High School, where he coaches his son.
On the field, Collin Campbell was a first-team All-Region selection. Off the field, he carries a 4.67 grade point average and was selected as a member of the All-Academic team.
With Collin Campbell now committed to the Spartans, Michigan State's 2026 class grows to 11 pledges from scholarship players as of press time. He is the seventh pledge for MSU since the month of June began. This also gives the Spartans two current commitments on the offensive line, as Campbell teams up with three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel.
Campbell joins a group of commits that includes Bickel, four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star EDGE Cory House Jr., three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso.
The Spartans also have a commitment from preferred walk-on 2026 athlete commit Jack Lansing III as well.