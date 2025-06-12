Michigan State earns commitment from coveted Arizona OT Collin Campbell

Michigan State has secured a commitment from one of the top targets on its 2026 recruiting board, as priority three-star Arizona offensive tackle Collin Campbell pledged to the Spartans on Thursday. Campbell choose MSU over fellow finalists Utah and Washington. He officially visited Michigan State during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. He followed that up with a trip to see the Utes during the weekend of June 6 through June 8. He did not ended up taking a previously planned official visit to Washington. The Williams Field High School (Gilbert, Arizona) standout has built strong relationships with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik. He believes in the direction the program is headed under Smith's leadership. "I absolutely love Michigan State," Campbell previously told Spartans Illustrated.

