2026 Whitewater (GA) CB Kelsey Deriso Commits to Michigan State

Kelsey Deriso with Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams and assistant DBs coach Chris Gordon

Whitewater High School (Fayetteville, Georgia) cornerback Kelsey Deriso is the latest class of 2026 prospect to commit to the Michigan State Spartans. The 6-foot-1 cornerback announced his decision to join the Spartans on Friday afternoon. The decision from Deriso comes a week after arriving to East Lansing for an official visit (May 30 through June 1). He chose the Spartans primarily over UCF, Kentucky and Louisville, but held over a dozen other offers in his recruitment. He is the seventh commitment of the Spartans' 2026 recruiting class and their third this month, joining safety Bradyen Thomas and linebacker Braylon Hodge.

