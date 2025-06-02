2026 CB Kelsey Deriso feels 'big family' atmosphere on MSU official visit

Class of 2026 Georgia cornerback Kelsey Deriso enjoyed his time in East Lansing this past weekend, as he officially visited Michigan State.

This was Deriso's second trip to MSU, as he also attended a spring practice in April. The Whitewater High School (Fayetteville, Georgia) athlete had the opportunity to take a closer look at the program during his official visit.

While on campus, Deriso was able to spend time with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams, assistant defensive backs coach coach Chris Gordon and the rest of the staff. He also had the opportunity to connect with current Spartan players.

It was the family environment and culture of the MSU program under Smith that really caught Deriso's attention.

"The hospitality of everybody on the staff showing love to not only me but my family members as well (stood out)," Deriso told Spartans Illustrated. "They really make it feel like one big family."