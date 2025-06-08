2026 Texas DL Christopher Knauls Jr. commits to Michigan State

Following a successful official visit, Texas high-three-star defensive lineman Christopher Knauls Jr. has committed to Michigan State. The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Knauls ranks as the No. 37 defensive end in the 2026 class, but is likely to start his career with the Spartans in the interior as a defensive tackle. Knauls — who currently attends Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas — feels a strong connection to the Michigan State coaching staff and is drawn to their plan for player development on and off the field. He has built bonds with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, assistant defensive line coach Antjuan Simmons and the rest of the MSU staff. "The player development on how they develop players," Knauls told Spartans Illustrated via phone when asked why he chose the Spartans. "The coaching staff, they're real big on players being bigger than just being football players, being more in life. I feel like that's a big aspect because football's going to end at some point for all of us. It's not something to take for granted. "So, we gotta have a certain plan on what we're gonna do after football when it ends. And I think they have a great plan for every player in the program. So, I feel like it was the best decision for me and my family."

