2026 Texas DL Christopher Knauls Jr. commits to Michigan State

Following a successful official visit, Texas high-three-star defensive lineman Christopher Knauls Jr. has committed to Michigan State.
The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Knauls ranks as the No. 37 defensive end in the 2026 class, but is likely to start his career with the Spartans in the interior as a defensive tackle.
Knauls — who currently attends Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas — feels a strong connection to the Michigan State coaching staff and is drawn to their plan for player development on and off the field. He has built bonds with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, assistant defensive line coach Antjuan Simmons and the rest of the MSU staff.
"The player development on how they develop players," Knauls told Spartans Illustrated via phone when asked why he chose the Spartans. "The coaching staff, they're real big on players being bigger than just being football players, being more in life. I feel like that's a big aspect because football's going to end at some point for all of us. It's not something to take for granted.
"So, we gotta have a certain plan on what we're gonna do after football when it ends. And I think they have a great plan for every player in the program. So, I feel like it was the best decision for me and my family."
Knauls was able to spend time with the coaching staff and players during his trip to East Lansing. The highlight of the official visit for him was seeing how the players work and interact with each other, and envisioning himself in the same role.
"I got to see a lot — how the players work out, how they lift, how they train, in meetings, how they talk and how they communicate with each other," Knauls said about the official visit. "We got to hang out with a lot of the players and a lot of the coaches, and just seeing how they come together as a team and just as a brotherhood is really something unique to see."
Knauls was hosted on the trip by seventh-year defensive lineman Quindarius Dunnigan. Knauls said he connected with Dunningan on a "spiritual" level, and that the veteran defensive end was able to lay out what life is like as a Spartan.
"He's one of a kind," Knauls said about Dunnigan. "He taught me a lot of things about not just Michigan State, but life in general. We're both spiritually close. So, we were talking about, spiritually, how it helps him get through his lows — how he gets picked up by his teammates and coaches as well because everybody's there to support you, not hurt you. But at the same time, you're going to get hurt in the process, but it just depends on how you come back from that, how you respond. Quindarius was a great host."
Knauls also was able to strengthen his bonds with the coaching staff and he felt comfortable making the decision to become a future Spartan.
"I got to spend time with all the coaches, and their relationship with me is great," Knauls said. "They let me show my true personality with them, so I really loved that they let me show that true side of me. I'm glad that I'm gonna be spending my time with them in this time coming up."
In April, Knauls took an official visit to Oklahoma State. Last week, he had an official visit with Boise State. He also had official visits planned to Houston, Tulane and Kansas, however, Knauls will be canceling the rest of his trips.
In addition to the schools already mentioned, Knauls received scholarship offers from California, Colorado, Dartmouth, Indiana, Kansas State, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Utah and several others.
As mentioned, Knauls has inside-out versatility across the defensive line, but will primarily play in the interior to start.
"I wouldn't be mad if I played inside, I wouldn't be mad if I played outside," Knauls explained. "I'm versatile. But in my high school days, I've learned how to play both inside and outside. Timing is everything when you play D-line, and physicality as well. (The Spartans) do see me as a true three-technique, three tech to a four-I to a four-tech, or sometimes playing the five-technique — it depends on what package they use. But yes, mostly playing inside."
With Knauls' pledge, Michigan State's 2026 class now includes nine commitments from scholarship players as of press time. Knauls joins four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso.
MSU also has a commitment from preferred walk-on 2026 athlete commit Jack Lansing III.
Knauls had one final message for Michigan State fans:
"Go Green, go White! All glory to God."