2026 DB Brayden Thomas flips commitment to Michigan State from Iowa State

Class of 2026 three-star safety Brayden Thomas has had a change of heart, as he has flipped his commitment to Michigan State from Iowa State on Monday. Thomas, who currently attends St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, had been committed to the Cyclones since early February. Thomas is coming off of an official visit to MSU over the weekend of May 30 through June 2. Immediately following the trip, Thomas told Spartans Illustrated that he was still committed to Iowa State and that he still planned to visit Ames for an official visit during the weekend of June 6 through June 8. He will no longer take that visit, or any other visits. After further reflection, Thomas knew that Michigan State was the right program for him. He envisions himself playing under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams, safeties coach James Adams and the rest of the staff. Thomas believes in the direction of the program under Smith. "I just fell in love with everything from the school to the coaches and the current players, and Coach Smith's vision to turn this place around (was a big factor)," Thomas told Spartans Illustrated when discussing why he chose to flip to MSU.

