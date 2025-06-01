Iowa State DB commit Brayden Thomas 'felt the love' on Michigan State OV

Michigan State hosted current Iowa State three-star safety commit Brayden Thomas for an official visit from Friday, May 30 until Sunday, June 1.

While Thomas remains committed to the Cyclones after the trip, the Spartans gave him a lot to think about this weekend.

The St. Edward High School (Lakewood, Ohio) standout is scheduled to take his official visit with Iowa State next weekend, June 6 through June 8, and tells Spartans Illustrated that he will come to his final decision after the trip to Ames.

"When I get back from Iowa State (next weekend), I’m going to make my decision," Thomas told Spartans Illustrated. "I’m not committed to Michigan State, but I will say this weekend definitely turned the tables in a good way and put them high on my list."