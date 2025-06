The Michigan State coaching staff just finished a busy weekend of official visits, which resulted in commitments of three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star safety Brayden Thomas, but the Spartans are already back in the saddle as they host four 2026 prospects for mid-week visits starting on Monday, June 2 and concluding on Wednesday, June 4.

Below, Spartans Illustrated breaks down each of the four prospects on campus.