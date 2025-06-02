National College Showcase: Four-star 2027 DT Amari Vickerson talks MSU

Several of the nation’s best were in Detroit this past weekend for one of the largest recruiting events of the summer.

The National College Showcase, held at Wayne State University and put on by Sound Mind Sound Body Academy, is a two-day camp that features a college camp and NFL-style combine testing, along with a parent recruiting seminar and college coach recruiting presentations.

Included in attendance were several Michigan State staff members, who were able to see up close some of the best talent inside the state and out.

Players of all levels were able to showcase their skills for the event, and some of the more highly-touted prospects in the country were placed in the same session on Sunday. A few notable Spartan targets were in attendance, including local wide receiver talents like Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods) and Chad Willis (Orchard Lake St. Mary's), among others.

One player in attendance with ties to Michigan State is 2027 defensive line target Amari Vickerson, the son of former Spartan defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson.

Vickerson — a four-star prospect and the No. 51 prospect overall in the country out of Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas) — gave his thoughts on the event and a brief update on his current recruitment after the drills concluded.