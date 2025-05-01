2026 ATH Jack Lansing III fulfills dream, commits to Michigan State as PWO

His name is Jack Lansing III and he will play his college football in East Lansing, as Lansing announced his commitment to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on on Thursday.

Following a visit on April 15, Lansing was offered a spot on Michigan State's 2026 roster. While the offer is for a preferred walk-on spot as of now, there is a possibility it could become a scholarship offer in the future, especially with strong senior year film.

"I knew Michigan State was where I wanted to play at since as long as I can remember," Lansing told Spartans Illustrated on Thursday. "What made me realize that (MSU) was the place for me was the coaches. There has been numerous coaches on this new staff that have kept in contact with me, and at the end of the day, it just made me feel like they wanted me."

The 6-foot, 205-pound Lansing is listed as an EDGE by Rivals, but he is being recruited to Michigan State as a true athlete. He currently attends Hartland High School (Hartland, Michigan).

He could end up playing outside linebacker/edge rusher, safety or nickel back on defense, and could potential play on offense as a slot wide receiver as well.