Commitment: 2026 DB Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy feels 'home' at Michigan State

Michigan State is keeping the momentum going during official visit season, as the Spartans have earned a commitment from three-star Florida safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy.
Caldwell-Hardy was in East Lansing for his official visit this weekend (June 6 through June 8).
The Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida) standout was offered by Michigan State safeties coach James Adams in May, and things quickly progressed from there.
After spending the weekend with Adams, head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the Michigan State staff, Caldwell was certain that MSU was the place he wanted to spend his college career at.
He informed the staff of his decision to commit on Saturday night.
"It felt like home," Caldwell-Hardy told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment to MSU. "The staff made me feel as if I was family and it was bigger than football."
During the visit, Caldwell-Hardy was able to get a close look at the university and its facilities. He learned more about the football program itself, but also learned about the education opportunities Michigan State offers, which is a priority for him and his family.
"MSU really laid out the red carpet for me," Caldwell-Hardy said with excitement. "I was able to check out the campus and facilities, which were amazing! What stood out most is how I know they are recruiting me to play football, but they pushed academics first, which is important to my family."
In addition to Smith and James Adams, Caldwell-Hardy was able to spend quality time with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams, assistant safeties coach Elijah Douglass and others.
"Coach Blue (Adams) kept me on my toes all weekend with humor, and I loved it because I love to clown around, so that was important to me," Caldwell-Hardy noted. "Coach James (Adams) opened up and made me feel like family from the moment I landed and made sure that I was taken care of all weekend. Assistant defensive backs coach Elijah Douglass also made sure I was good!"
Caldwell-Hardy was also able to connect with the current Spartan players and get a true feel for life as a Spartan.
He was hosted on the trip by true freshman defensive back George Mullins. Like Caldwell-Hardy, Mullins is a Florida native and the two were able to bond over their similarities.
"George Mullins (was my player host) and he was legit," Caldwell-Hardy said. "He showed me around and really helped me see the great things about being a Spartan."
It ultimately came down to Caldwell-Hardy feeling comfortable with everything, and trusting James Adams and the rest of the staff with his development. Once all of Caldwell-Hardy's questions were answered, he knew he wanted to be a Spartan.
"A program that will help me develop not only as a player but as a young man, and I feel like with Coach Adams, I can do so," Caldwell-Hardy said when asked what the most important factors were when it came to making a decision.
In addition to Michigan State, Caldwell-Hardy garnered scholarship offers from Ball State, Florida Atlantic, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Syracuse, Tulane, UCLA and Wofford.
Caldwell-Hardy will cancel all of his remaining trips, as he is in now locked in with the Spartans.
Michigan State is recruiting the 6-foot, 186-pound Caldwell-Hardy primarily as a safety, but he has positional flexibility as a nickel back as well. He also plays offense for Impact Christian Academy, and has excellent ball skills as a defensive back.
"I describe my game as a versatile, hard-hitting playmaker who also play wide receiver, so when I get turnovers, I know how to get to the end zone," he explained.
Caldwell-Hardy is grateful for the opportunity to become a Spartan and looks forward to honing in on his craft before arriving in East Lansing.
"I really enjoyed myself (on the official visit) and I’m ready to get to work," Caldwell-Hardy said. "Go Green!"
Michigan State's 2026 class now includes a total of eight commitments from scholarship players. Caldwell-Hardy joins four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso.
Additionally, MSU has a commitment from preferred walk-on 2026 athlete commit Jack Lansing III.