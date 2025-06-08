Commitment: 2026 DB Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy feels 'home' at Michigan State

Michigan State is keeping the momentum going during official visit season, as the Spartans have earned a commitment from three-star Florida safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy. Caldwell-Hardy was in East Lansing for his official visit this weekend (June 6 through June 8). The Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida) standout was offered by Michigan State safeties coach James Adams in May, and things quickly progressed from there. After spending the weekend with Adams, head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the Michigan State staff, Caldwell was certain that MSU was the place he wanted to spend his college career at. He informed the staff of his decision to commit on Saturday night. "It felt like home," Caldwell-Hardy told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment to MSU. "The staff made me feel as if I was family and it was bigger than football."

Advertisement

During the visit, Caldwell-Hardy was able to get a close look at the university and its facilities. He learned more about the football program itself, but also learned about the education opportunities Michigan State offers, which is a priority for him and his family. "MSU really laid out the red carpet for me," Caldwell-Hardy said with excitement. "I was able to check out the campus and facilities, which were amazing! What stood out most is how I know they are recruiting me to play football, but they pushed academics first, which is important to my family." In addition to Smith and James Adams, Caldwell-Hardy was able to spend quality time with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams, assistant safeties coach Elijah Douglass and others. "Coach Blue (Adams) kept me on my toes all weekend with humor, and I loved it because I love to clown around, so that was important to me," Caldwell-Hardy noted. "Coach James (Adams) opened up and made me feel like family from the moment I landed and made sure that I was taken care of all weekend. Assistant defensive backs coach Elijah Douglass also made sure I was good!"