2026 Florida DB Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy plans OV after Michigan State offer

Michigan State safeties coach James Adams offered class of 2026 Florida defensive back Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy on Wednesday.

Caldwell-Hardy currently attends Impact Christian Academy in Jacksonville.

The offer from the Spartans means a lot to Caldwell-Hardy, and he looks forward to building stronger bonds with Adams, head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the MSU staff as his recruitment progresses.

"It’s a blessing, I’m very thankful," Caldwell-Hardy said about the Michigan State offer. "I am thankful for God first, and my mom and dad for putting me in the best situations for me to excel!"

In fact, Caldwell-Hardy is already planning a date for an official visit with Michigan State.