Tennessee high-three-star EDGE Cory House Jr. commits to Michigan State

Michigan State continues its June momentum on the recruiting trail, as the Spartans earned a commitment from Tennessee high-three-star EDGE Cory House Jr. on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Whitehaven High School (Memphis, Tennessee) standout ranks as the No. 65 EDGE in the 2026 cycle. House took his official visit with MSU during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. The following weekend (June 6 through June 8), House took an official visit to Iowa. He was also considering official visits to North Carolina, Indiana and his hometown program, Memphis, but House canceled the visits to see the Tar Heels and Hoosiers after the Michigan State trip, and he will no longer take the trip to see the Tigers either. After taking some time to reflect on his visits to Michigan State and Iowa, House was ready to make his decision early this week, and he knew East Lansing was home. House has built a strong bond with Michigan State co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt. He also believes in what MSU is building under head coach Jonathan Smith. "Coach Wilt has that second father relationship with the people he coached, proving that he could do the same (with me)," House told Spartans Illustrated when asked about his decision to commit to MSU. "When I was there, it felt like home instantly — warmhearted, welcome type of feeling."

Advertisement