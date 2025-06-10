Tennessee high-three-star EDGE Cory House Jr. commits to Michigan State

Michigan State continues its June momentum on the recruiting trail, as the Spartans earned a commitment from Tennessee high-three-star EDGE Cory House Jr. on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Whitehaven High School (Memphis, Tennessee) standout ranks as the No. 65 EDGE in the 2026 cycle.
House took his official visit with MSU during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. The following weekend (June 6 through June 8), House took an official visit to Iowa. He was also considering official visits to North Carolina, Indiana and his hometown program, Memphis, but House canceled the visits to see the Tar Heels and Hoosiers after the Michigan State trip, and he will no longer take the trip to see the Tigers either.
After taking some time to reflect on his visits to Michigan State and Iowa, House was ready to make his decision early this week, and he knew East Lansing was home.
House has built a strong bond with Michigan State co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt. He also believes in what MSU is building under head coach Jonathan Smith.
"Coach Wilt has that second father relationship with the people he coached, proving that he could do the same (with me)," House told Spartans Illustrated when asked about his decision to commit to MSU. "When I was there, it felt like home instantly — warmhearted, welcome type of feeling."
While he was on the official visit, House immediately felt "comfortable" on the East Lansing campus. In addition to strengthening his connection with Wilt and special teams assistant Mason Ruddy, House was able to spend quality time with the players and see what their everyday lives are like as a Spartan.
“My visit (to MSU) went great overall,” House previously told Spartans Illustrated. “The players stood out because that’s what I was looking for — a brotherhood."
Additionally, both of House's parents had a great time during the Michigan State official visit, and felt trust with the Spartans' coaching staff.
“My parents accompanied me and they enjoyed themselves as well and loved the hospitality and respect,” House said about his parents' experience on the Michigan State official visit.
The Memphis native will play under Wilt at the rush end spot — a standup pass rusher position, that is also responsible for setting the edge in the run game and dropping back in pass coverage when needed.
Other schools not previously mentioned that have offered House a scholarship include Arkansas, Dartmouth, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and several others.
Now that House is committed, Michigan State's 2026 class currently includes 10 total commitments from scholarship players as of press time. He is the sixth pledge in the month of June.
House joins four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso.
Michigan State has secured a commitment from preferred walk-on 2026 athlete commit Jack Lansing III as well.