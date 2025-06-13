2026 Three-star OT Quinn Buckey Commits to Michigan State: 'Perfect fit'

Advertisement

Back in April, Buckey took an official visit to Michigan State. The Liberty High School (Bakersfield, California) standout enjoyed his time in East Lansing. "We got to see a lot — all the facilities, that kind of thing," Buckey told Spartans Illustrated following the official visit. "I would say my favorite part was the indoor field, coming from the West Coast, you don’t really see those." However, Michigan State had to keep fighting in Buckey's recruitment. He took several other official visits, including to Arizona, UCLA, Vanderbilt, California and Oklahoma State. Arizona State was also involved, and he has strong family connections to Stanford. Ultimately, being able to play in one of the country's elite conferences in the Big Ten, his relationship with the coaching staff and how he fits in the offense were all reasons why Buckey decided to become a Spartan. Development and academics are also important to the California native. "I would say being in the Big Ten and having great coaches with good schemes (stands out most)," Buckey said about Michigan State. He has built tight bonds with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik ("Coach M"), assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. "I have great relationship with all of them," Buckey said previously about the MSU coaches. "I’m really close with Coach M and Coach Lail for sure."