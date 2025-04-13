Michigan State 'up there' for 2026 OT Quinn Buckey after official visit

Quinn Buckey on Michigan State official visit (Photo by Quinn Buckey)

Michigan State hosted 2026 California three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey for an official visit this weekend and the Liberty High School (Bakersfield, California) standout had a great time in East Lansing. He arrived in town on Thursday night with his parents and little brother, with the official visit beginning on Friday and concluding on Sunday morning. This was Buckey's first visit to MSU as a recruit and he was impressed with the campus and the Spartans' facilities. "We got to see a lot — all the facilities, that kind of thing," Buckey told Spartans Illustrated. "I would say my favorite part was the indoor field, coming from the West Coast, you don’t really see those."

