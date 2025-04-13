Michigan State 'up there' for 2026 OT Quinn Buckey after official visit

Michigan State hosted 2026 California three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey for an official visit this weekend and the Liberty High School (Bakersfield, California) standout had a great time in East Lansing.
He arrived in town on Thursday night with his parents and little brother, with the official visit beginning on Friday and concluding on Sunday morning.
This was Buckey's first visit to MSU as a recruit and he was impressed with the campus and the Spartans' facilities.
"We got to see a lot — all the facilities, that kind of thing," Buckey told Spartans Illustrated. "I would say my favorite part was the indoor field, coming from the West Coast, you don’t really see those."
Buckey has a strong connection with Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik ("Coach M") and assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail.
He was able to spend a lot of quality time with Michalczik and Lail while he was on campus, and he was also able to meet head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and other members of the staff as well.
"I have great relationship with all of them," Buckey said about the MSU coaches. "I’m really close with Coach M and Coach Lail for sure."
While Buckey had a lot of face-to-face time with the coaches, he also had a player host in redshirt freshman offensive lineman Payton Stewart.
"He was really cool and we got along really well," Buckey said about Stewart.
The prestige of playing in the Big Ten Conference, the coaching staff and his fit in the offense are all big draws for Buckey regarding his interest in Michigan State.
"I would say being in the Big Ten and having great coaches with good schemes (stands out most)," Buckey said about Michigan State. "(The Spartans) are for sure up there (on my list of programs)."