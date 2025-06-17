Michigan State in-state OT commit Eli Bickel breaks down official visit

"This visit was awesome," Bickel told Spartans Illustrated. "The reason I committed in the first place was the people, and that’s what I saw again this weekend. Whether it was the players or the coaches, no matter who I talked with, they all reinforced the ideas of why I called this my home."

The official visit gave Bickel the opportunity to connect with the coaches, his future teammates and fellow recruits.Bickel knows that Michigan State is the right place for him and the best spot for his future.

The in-state product out of North Branch High School committed to the Spartans back in February and has been locked in with MSU ever since then.

Bickel has built up tight-knit relationships with head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgen and the rest of the MSU coaches.

"I’ve really had a good connection with all of the coaches on the staff," Bickel said about the Michigan State coaches and staff members. "Getting to know each other personally has really helped with that so we are able to more relate with each other."

While Bickel spent valuable time with the coaches, his bonding opportunities with current Spartans and fellow commits also played a big part during the weekend. Bickel was able to connect with his future teammates at MSU, as he was on campus with three-star tight end commit Joey Caudill, four-star quarterback commit Kayd Coffman, three-star safety commit Jordan Vann (who flipped his commitment to Michigan State from Virginia on Sunday) and three-star offensive tackle commit Tristan Comer (who quietly took an official visit over to MSU the weekend before pledging to the Spartans on Monday night).

Bickel was able to help the Spartans recruit on the trip, as Comer and four-star offensive tackle Khalief Canty Jr. were both on campus as part of the group of official visitors. As mentioned, Comer ended up committing to the Spartans, while Canty plans to make a decision later this month.

He also had two player hosts, as Bickel was hosted on the visit by redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Stanton Ramil and redshirt sophomore interior offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra.

"I had Cooper (Terpstra) and Stan (Ramil) for my player hosts, and they made it obvious why the people here care more than anywhere else," Bickel said.

Bickel has other scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Northwestern and Toledo. He has no plans to visit elsewhere, though, as he is all in on Michigan State.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Bickel offers positional versatility along the offensive line for the Spartans as a tackle or guard. He does not necessarily have a positional preference, but looks forward to helping MSU in any way he can once he arrives on campus.

"I don’t really know what position I see myself, but I will play whatever position they see fit, and I will work my butt off to make a difference on the field," Bickel explained.

Bickel is an all-around athlete, as he also wrestles, plays basketball and competes in track and field for North Branch.

Currently, Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class includes 18 total commits and ranks 21st in the nation.