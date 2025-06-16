In-state three-star OL Tristan Comer commits to Michigan State

After an official visit over the weekend that was kept quiet, Michigan State has added in-state offensive lineman Tristan Comer to its 2026 recruiting class. He is the 17th overall scholarship commitment in the cycle for the Spartans.
Comer's recruitment continues what has been a strong month of June for the Spartans, becoming the 13th prospect to announce in favor of head coach Jonathan Smith's program.
The 6-foot-6, 262-pound Comer is a standout at Freeland High School. He committed to the Spartans over schools such as Oregon State, Northwestern, West Virginia and Cincinnati, but held over a dozen scholarship offers in his recruitment overall.
Comer is the fourth offensive line commitment in the cycle for the Spartans as he joins fellow Michigan native Eli Bickel, as well as Arizona standout tackle Collin Campbell, and California three-star tackle Quinn Buckey.
Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that despite already holding four offensive line commitments, MSU could still add additional offensive linemen to their 2025 class. Notable remaining offensive line targets remaining include four-star offensive tackle Khalief Canty and three-star interior offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton.
In total, Michigan State's 2026 class currently includes Comer, Bickel, Campbell, Buckey, four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington, three-star defensive end Fameitau Siale three-star safety Jordan Vann, three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora, three-star EDGE Cory House Jr., three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso.
Class of 2026 preferred walk-on athlete Jack Lansing III is also committed to the Spartans.
MSU's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 21st in the national team rankings.