In-state three-star OL Tristan Comer commits to Michigan State

After an official visit over the weekend that was kept quiet, Michigan State has added in-state offensive lineman Tristan Comer to its 2026 recruiting class. He is the 17th overall scholarship commitment in the cycle for the Spartans.

Comer's recruitment continues what has been a strong month of June for the Spartans, becoming the 13th prospect to announce in favor of head coach Jonathan Smith's program.

The 6-foot-6, 262-pound Comer is a standout at Freeland High School. He committed to the Spartans over schools such as Oregon State, Northwestern, West Virginia and Cincinnati, but held over a dozen scholarship offers in his recruitment overall.