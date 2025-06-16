Michigan State earns commitment from priority 2026 WR Zachary Washington

Michigan State has been hot on the recruiting trail during the month of June, and that continues, as the Spartans landed a commitment from priority three-star wide receiver target Zachary Washington on Monday.
Sources have told Spartans Illustarted that Washington was the No. 1 wide receiver target on the 2026 board for head coach Jonathan Smith, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and the Spartans.
Washington told Rivals Midwest National Analyst Greg Smith that MSU was "just a perfect fit" for him.
“It makes me feel great that I’m their top guy," Washington added about the Spartans.
Washington took an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of June 6 through June 8. Before that, he took an official visit to Wisconsin during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. He concluded his official visit slate with a trip to West Virginia this past weekend.
The Badgers were considered the leader at one point and the biggest threat to the Spartans for Washington's commitment, as his father, Dean, and his mother, Andi, are both from Wisconsin and UW was heavily recruiting the young wide receiver.
However, Washington ultimately chose the Spartans. He has built a strong bond with Hawkins and the Michigan State staff. Additionally, Washington has a strong connection with MSU redshirt freshman quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, as the two played together at St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Illinois. It was also clear to Washington that he was a big priority for the Spartans.
The official visit was Washington's second trip to campus this year. He also previously visited East Lansing in March to watch the Spartans compete in a spring practice.
Michigan State checked the most boxes in what Washington was looking for in a school and college football program.
"I'm looking for some place that feels like a home away from home," Washington previously told Spartans Illustrated. "(I am also looking for) a strong academic experience. But in all honesty, I'm looking for a great football program that will develop me to my potential."
In addition to the schools already mentioned, Washington had scholarship offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Mississippi, Missouri, Louisville, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Syracuse and several others.
As a junior for St. Francis in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Washington tallied 1,450 total yards and 16 touchdowns. Washington thrives as both a wide receiver and kick returner. He was a first-time All-State selection and first-team All-conference honoree for his efforts.
He also self-reports a 4.37-second 40-yard dash time.
Washington becomes the first wide receiver committed in Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class and the 16th pledge overall. He makes 12 commits for the Spartans since the month of June began. Currently, MSU ranks in the top-25 in the country in the national recruiting rankings (No. 23).
In total, Michigan State's 2026 class currently includes Washington, four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star defensive end Fameitau Siale three-star safety Jordan Vann, three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora, three-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star EDGE Cory House Jr., three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso.
Class of 2026 preferred walk-on athlete Jack Lansing III is also committed to the Spartans.