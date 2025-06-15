Michigan State flips 2026 safety commit Jordan Vann from Virginia

It's flip season. Michigan State has successfully flipped the commitment of class of 2026 three-star Ohio safety Jordan Vann, as he announced his pledged to the Spartans on Sunday. Vann was previously committed to Virginia.
Vann silently took an official visit to Michigan State this weekend (June 13 through June 15). He also took trips to MSU in January and during the 2024 football season.
This is the second safety from Ohio whom the Spartans were successfully able to flip, as Michigan State also flipped former Iowa State three-star Brayden Thomas earlier this month.
Vann committed to the Cavaliers back in February. After his change of heart, he will now elect to play his college football under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, safeties coach James Adams, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the MSU staff.
The Middletown High School standout defensive back is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds.
In addition to Michigan State and Virginia, Vann has received scholarship opportunities from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Marshall, Massachusetts, Purdue, Temple, Toledo, Dartmouth and others.
With Vann now in the fold, Michigan State's 2026 class grows to 14 total commitments from scholarship players as of press time. He is the 10th pledge to the Spartans since the month of June started. MSU's class currently ranks 30th in the country. He is the fifth defensive back commit in the group.
Vann enters a group of pledges that also includes four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora, three-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star EDGE Cory House Jr., three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso.
Michigan State has also already secured a commitment from preferred walk-on 2026 athlete commit Jack Lansing III.
Rivals Midwest Analyst Greg Smith on Jordan Vann's game:
"Vann (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is an interesting safety prospect. The Spartans did a great job to flip him from Virginia because I ultimately think he’s a chess piece that can help a defense in a variety of ways. At his size (that will add more muscle) he’s really the modern hybrid safety/linebacker type that can be on the field for all three downs. Vann is more than willing to come down into the box and make tackles. As he refines his coverage skills, he has the chance to be a real impact player for the Spartans.