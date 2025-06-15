Michigan State flips 2026 safety commit Jordan Vann from Virginia

It's flip season. Michigan State has successfully flipped the commitment of class of 2026 three-star Ohio safety Jordan Vann, as he announced his pledged to the Spartans on Sunday. Vann was previously committed to Virginia. Vann silently took an official visit to Michigan State this weekend (June 13 through June 15). He also took trips to MSU in January and during the 2024 football season. This is the second safety from Ohio whom the Spartans were successfully able to flip, as Michigan State also flipped former Iowa State three-star Brayden Thomas earlier this month. Vann committed to the Cavaliers back in February. After his change of heart, he will now elect to play his college football under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, safeties coach James Adams, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the MSU staff.

Rivals Midwest Analyst Greg Smith on Jordan Vann's game: