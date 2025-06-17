Michigan State lands 2026 legacy three-star LB Adam Shaw

He announced his commitment to the Spartans on social media on Tuesday morning.

Shaw actually committed to Rutgers on June 1, but backed off his pledge to the Scarlet Knights 10 days later. Now, just on the heels of his official visit to East Lansing that was from June 13 through June 15, he will commit to another Big Ten program instead.

This now marks 14 new commits for MSU in the month of June alone. Overall, the class now has 18 scholarship commits and one preferred walk-on. Michigan State’s 2026 recruiting class is up to 21st in the country and eighth in the Big Ten.

Shaw is also a double Spartan legacy, as both of Shaw’s parents competed in athletics for MSU. Scott Shaw, Adam’s father, was a first team All-American offensive lineman for the Spartans in 1997. He also played in the NFL.

His mother, Angela (DiJames) Shaw was a star member of the field hockey team, as well.

Even though Shaw now goes to Pascack Valley School in the state of New Jersey, he will now take up the task of continuing the family legacy at MSU. Shaw also plays quarterback for his high school team.

In addition, he is also a member of his high school’s track and field team and claims a 4.5 40-yard dash time in his X bio. He also ran the 100-meter dash in 11.32 seconds.

Besides Rutgers, there were also still several schools that vied for Shaw. He had an offer from Pitt and took multiple unofficial visits there. He also had offers from Wake Forest, James Madison, Cornell, Old Dominion, UMass, UConn and several others.