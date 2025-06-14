Commitment: 2026 three-star CB TJ Umenyiora feels 'home' at Michigan State

The Michigan State football program is not slowing down on the recruiting trail, as yet another priority target has committed to the Spartans. Class of 2026 three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora announced his verbal pledge to the Spartans on Saturday.
Umenyiora took an official visit to East Lansing during the weekend of June 6 through June 8. He followed that trip with an official visit to Auburn earlier this week, and also took previous official visits to Northwestern and Mississippi State.
The Tigers were considered the heavy favorite to land the Atlanta athlete, as Umenyiora lives in close proximity to the school and has family ties to Auburn University, but the Spartans were able to turn the tide in his recruitment and earn a commitment.
The Blessed Trinity Catholic High School standout has opted to play his college football under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams, safeties coach James Adams and the rest of the MSU staff.
"After I took all my visits, I sat down with my family and we felt like Michigan State was home," Umenyiora told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to MSU.
While Umenyiora feels he has built close bonds with many of the Michigan State coaches, it is his connection with Blue Adams that is the the strongest.
"My relationship with every coach is great," Umenyiora said. "I have the closest relationship with Coach Blue as he knows me on a deeper level than just football, but he also knows me very well off the field."
The official visit was Umenyiora's second trip to East Lansing. He also made an unofficial visit to Michigan State's campus in April.
During the official visit, Umenyiora and his family were able to get a better feel for the city, school and football program. He was hosted on the trip by MSU true freshman cornerback Aydan West.
"I got to see the city of East Lansing and the football facilities," Umenyiora said about the official visit to MSU. "My host was Aydan West."
Currently, Umenyiora ranks as the No. 63 cornerback and the No. 99 prospect in the talent-rich state of Georgia in the 2026 cycle.
In addition to the schools previously mentioned, Umenyiora received scholarship offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Kentucky, South Florida, Tulane, West Virginia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Yale and others.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Umenyiora is a physical, ballhawking cornerback with great size and length at the position. He also plays wide receiver for the Titans.
"I’d say I play fast and physical, and you can expect me to create turnovers for the defense," he said when describing his game.
Umenyiora is the son of former NFL All-Pro defensive end Osi Umenyiora, who played 12 seasons in the league with the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. Osi Umenyiora played college football at Troy.
"He has (given me advice throughout the recruiting process), as he’s been on every visit besides Mississippi State, and he’s just been guiding me as to what team he sees me best fit in and what coaching staff will push me the hardest," TJ Umenyiora said about his father.
With Umenyiora's pledge to the Spartans, Michigan State's 2026 class expands to 13 total commitments from scholarship players as things currently stand. He makes nine commits for MSU since official visit season started, and he is now the fourth defensive back in the fold. MSU's class currently ranks 33rd nationally.
Umenyiora is added to a 2026 group that includes four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, four-star tight end Eddie Whiting, three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey, three-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel, three-star EDGE Cory House Jr., three-star defensive tackle Christopher Knauls Jr., three-star safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, three-star tight end Joey Caudill, three-star safety Brayden Thomas, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge and three-star cornerback Kelsey Deriso.
MSU also received a commitment from preferred walk-on 2026 athlete commit Jack Lansing III in May as well.
The young defensive back also plays basketball for Blessed Trinity. He carries a 3.5 grade point average in the classroom.
Umenyiora wanted to the leave Michigan State fans with this message:
"Go Green!"