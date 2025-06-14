Commitment: 2026 three-star CB TJ Umenyiora feels 'home' at Michigan State

The Michigan State football program is not slowing down on the recruiting trail, as yet another priority target has committed to the Spartans. Class of 2026 three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora announced his verbal pledge to the Spartans on Saturday. Umenyiora took an official visit to East Lansing during the weekend of June 6 through June 8. He followed that trip with an official visit to Auburn earlier this week, and also took previous official visits to Northwestern and Mississippi State. The Tigers were considered the heavy favorite to land the Atlanta athlete, as Umenyiora lives in close proximity to the school and has family ties to Auburn University, but the Spartans were able to turn the tide in his recruitment and earn a commitment. The Blessed Trinity Catholic High School standout has opted to play his college football under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams, safeties coach James Adams and the rest of the MSU staff. "After I took all my visits, I sat down with my family and we felt like Michigan State was home," Umenyiora told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to MSU.

Advertisement

While Umenyiora feels he has built close bonds with many of the Michigan State coaches, it is his connection with Blue Adams that is the the strongest. "My relationship with every coach is great," Umenyiora said. "I have the closest relationship with Coach Blue as he knows me on a deeper level than just football, but he also knows me very well off the field." The official visit was Umenyiora's second trip to East Lansing. He also made an unofficial visit to Michigan State's campus in April. During the official visit, Umenyiora and his family were able to get a better feel for the city, school and football program. He was hosted on the trip by MSU true freshman cornerback Aydan West. "I got to see the city of East Lansing and the football facilities," Umenyiora said about the official visit to MSU. "My host was Aydan West." Currently, Umenyiora ranks as the No. 63 cornerback and the No. 99 prospect in the talent-rich state of Georgia in the 2026 cycle. In addition to the schools previously mentioned, Umenyiora received scholarship offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Kentucky, South Florida, Tulane, West Virginia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Yale and others.

Highlights: