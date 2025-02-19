2026 three-star offensive lineman Eli Bickel commits to Michigan State

Bickel, who currently attends North Branch High School in Michigan, becomes the fourth pledge of the 2026 class for the Spartans. He was a priority offensive line target for Michigan State

Class of 2026 three-star, in-state offensive lineman Eli Bickel has committed to Michigan State , he announced on Wednesday.

Bickel announced a scholarship offer from head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and Michigan State on Sept. 29, 2024, following his game-day visit to watch the Spartans take on Ohio State on Sept. 28, 2024. He was also at Spartan Stadium for Michigan State's 2024 season-opening victory over Florida Atlantic.

He returned to East Lansing this past December for another unofficial visit. Most recently, Bickel was on Michigan State's campus on Jan. 19 for an unofficial visit for MSU's junior day event where he was able to spend time with Michalczik and assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail.

In addition to Bickel's visits to Michigan State, Smith and Michalczik also visited the offensive lineman at North Branch High School in January.

Bickel has a strong family connection to the Spartans, as his cousin is former Michigan State men's basketball player and current professional athlete Matt Costello. MSU head coach Tom Izzo coached Costello from 2012 until 2016.

Michigan State is not the only program that has offered Bickel. He has received scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Northwestern and Toledo thus far. He's also made visits to Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue and West Virginia.