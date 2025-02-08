MSU picks up another big-time commitment in four-star TE Eddie Whiting

Michigan State tight end commit Eddie Whiting.

The Michigan State Spartans have made it back-to-back days with big time commitments. Less than 24 hours after picking up a commitment from three-star Kentwood, Michigan quarterback Kayd Coffman, the Spartans have landed four-star tight end Eddie Whiting.

Advertisement

Whiting is Michigan State's third commitment overall in the 2026 recruiting cycle, joining Coffman and tight end Joey Caudill. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native picked the Spartans over 16 other scholarship offers including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Washington, and Wisconsin. While programs nationally joined the sweepstakes for the 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end, his stock in the recruiting industry also rose, including here on Rivals. In this month's most recent update on the 2026 recruiting cycle, Whiting jumped from unranked to the nation's 209th-best player and 12th-best tight end. "Stars don’t mean much, but it does feel good to be recognized as one of the top tight ends in the entire country," he said about the recognition.

Since being offered in October, Whiting has been able to build a strong relationship with numerous members of the Spartans coaching staff including head coach Jonathan Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. "A big reason why I committed was because the connection I had with Coach Woz and Coach Smith was unlike any of the other relationships with other schools," Whiting told Spartans Illustrated. Whiting took a game-day visit to East Lansing in November of 2024 to watch the Spartans play Rutgers.

"I would say that I can do everything," Whiting said when asked to describe himself as a player. "I’m a true tight end that has good ball skills and I can block a defender while still being able to run a vertical route." Despite now holding a pair of commitments from 2026 tight ends, the Spartans are not necessarily done at the position. The Spartans are still interested in Detroit Catholic Central three-star tight end Jack Janda. Janda has a strong offer sheet of his own including offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.