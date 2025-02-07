Priority 2026 QB Kayd Coffman breaks down commitment to Michigan State

Michigan State has landed its second commitment of the 2026 cycle, as high-three-star, in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman announced his pledge to the Spartans on Friday night. MSU made the East Kentwood High School (Kentwood, Michigan) standout signal-caller a top priority and the Spartans now receive a verbal commitment from the No. 1 quarterback target on their board. Coffman has visited East Lansing multiple times, including in October, November and December of 2024, and most recently on Jan. 19 of this year for junior day. He plans to play his college football under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, newly-hired quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer, offensive pass game coordinator Aaron Pflugrad and the rest of the MSU staff. "I chose MSU because of my relationship with the coaches, especially Coach Boyer and Coach Lindgren," Coffman told Spartans Illustrated about his decision. "Also, just how I felt I fit in there with the offense and the culture."

Coffman ranks as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 33 quarterback in the 2026 class. At East Kentwood, Coffman plays under head coach Ty Spencer, offensive coordinator Cheyne Lacanaria and the rest of the staff for the Falcons. Additionally, he trains with former Michigan State quarterback Ryan Van Dyke. Of note, Lacanaria was formerly the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Servite High School in Anaheim, California, where he coached current Michigan State early enrollee quarterback Leo Hannan in 2023. Hannan was rated as a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Coffman is dynamic, as he makes plays with both his arm and his legs. He makes smart decisions, shows off a quick release, delivers accurate balls, can change his arm angle on throws and shows the ability to throw on the run or take off with the football. "I would describe myself as an intelligent player, who is able to rip the ball and make plays with my feet, with a blue-collar work ethic," Koffman said when asked to break down his game.

The Spartans offered Coffman on Nov. 13, 2024, becoming his first Power Four offer, which he called a "surreal moment," but the relationship had been building between the young quarterback and the Michigan State staff before that. He caught the coaches' attention when he camped at MSU last June. Coffman has kept in regular contact with Lindgren, Pflugrad, director of player personnel for offense Sean Levy and others ever since then. Lindgren also took the time this past fall to make the short trip from East Lansing to East Kentwood High School to evaluate Coffman in a live game setting. While Michigan State recently made a change to hire Boyer as full-time quarterbacks coach and allow Lindgren to focus solely on offensive coordinator duties, Coffman was quickly able to form a bond with Boyer. He entrusts the staff to develop him throughout his college career and looks forward to continuing to strengthen his relationships with Lindgren, Boyer and the other coaches. In addition to Michigan State, Coffman has received scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Mississippi, Syracuse, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan. He took visits to see the Cyclones in November of 2024 and recently on Jan. 25. He also went to see the Bearcats in person in early February. Coffman will join a quarterbacks room in 2026 that could potentially still include current starter Aidan Chiles (who will have the option of pursuing professional football after the 2025 season), along with Hannan, Alessio Milivojevic, Ryland Jessee and Atticus Carridine. Now, Coffman will turn his attention to recruiting his peers and helping Michigan State build its 2026 class. "I 100 percent plan to help in recruiting," Coffman said. "That’s what fits my personality and how I view myself as a leader." With Coffman's commitment, the Spartans' 2026 class now grows to two total pledges in the early stages, as he joins three-star tight end Joey Caudill. Michigan State also already has a commitment in the 2027 class from newly-minted four-star and highly-coveted safety Khalil Terry.

Scouting Blurb from Rivals Midwest Analyst Greg Smith

"Coffman (6-foot-2, 198) has been the top quarterback on Michigan State’s board for the 2026 cycle and it’s easy to see why. He’s very comfortable making plays inside and outside the pocket. Coffman throws the ball accurately and on time so that his receivers can do something after the catch. But what really stands out about him to me is his ability to improvise. He’s a good athlete that can be used on designed RPOs, but can be dangerous throwing on the run too. The Spartans have a potential multi-year starter with him as head coach Jonathan Smith builds his program."



Highlights: