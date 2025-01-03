Michigan State to hire Oregon State TEs coach Jon Boyer as new QBs coach

In 2023, Boyer was a big part in the success of the Beavers' offense, as they averaged 31.8 points per game and 409.2 yards. In the prior season in 2022, Oregon State's offense averaged 32.2 points per game, which was the fifth best by an OSU team in the previous 25 seasons.

He also served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Oregon State’s appearance in the 2023 Sun Bowl against Notre Dame after Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren , tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and other OSU assistant coaches under Smith left for MSU in late November of 2023.

Boyer coached at Oregon State from 2018 through 2024. He was appointed as the Beavers' tight ends coach on Dec. 12, 2023, after previously serving as an offensive quality control assistant and senior advisor.

Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report that Boyer has accepted the job with MSU.

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith is bringing a familiar face to his coaching staff for the 2025 season. MSU is expected to hire former Oregon State tight ends coach Jon Boyer as their new quarterbacks coach, Spartans Illustrated has confirmed.

Boyer has a proven track record of helping to develop quarterbacks during his time in Corvallis. In 2023 he helped mentor quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has seen many highs and lows during his collegiate career. Under Boyer's mentorship, Uiagalelei passed for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdown passes.

Former OSU quarterbacks Jake Luton and Chance Nolan also saw success under Boyer's leadership. In 2019, Luton was one of three quarterbacks in the country with more than 25 touchdown passes (28) and three or fewer interceptions (three). In 2021, Nolan was second in the Pac-12 conference in pass efficiency at 148.29.

Prior to his stint in Corvallis, Boyer spent six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Northern Colorado.

Starting his second stint at his alma mater, Northern Colorado as quarterbacks coach in 2011 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2012, Boyer mentored quarterback Seth Lobato. Lobato broke nearly every passing record at Northern Colorado. Boyer left Northern Colorado after the 2017 season to join Oregon State for the 2018 campaign.

Before Northern Colorado, Boyer was at Colorado Mesa from 2007 through 2010, where he served as offensive coordinator while also overseeing quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

He began his coaching career in 2002 as a strength and conditioning coach during his first stint at Northern Colorado. He served in that role in 2003 as well before moving to quarterbacks coach in 2004 and 2005.

Boyer played college football for the Bears as well. He served as Northern Colorado's starting quarterback in 2000 and 2001.

At MSU, Boyer will help to mentor starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, who began his career at Oregon State with Boyer on staff in 2023. He will also oversee a quarterbacks room that features returners Alessio Milivojevic, Ryland Jessee and Atticus Carridine, along with incoming three-star true freshman Leo Hannan, who is set to enroll in the program in January.

Lindgren had the title of both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Spartans in 2024, but with Boyer now joining as quarterbacks coach, it appears Lindgren will focus more on offensive coordinator/play-calling duties moving forward. Offensive analyst Aaron Pflugrad also works closely with quarterbacks.

Michigan State recently lost cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who left for an assistant coaching job at UCLA. In addition to the hiring of Boyer on the offensive staff, sources tell Spartans Illustrated that MSU is still looking to hire a second defensive backs coach to pair with Blue Adams.