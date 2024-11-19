2026 QB Kayd Coffman discusses long-awaited offer from Michigan State

Last week, Michigan State became the latest program to offer East Kentwood, Michigan standout quarterback Kayd Coffman. The Spartans are also the first Power Four program to offer Coffman.

Prior to the Spartans' offer, Coffman held offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan. It's safe to say that the offer from MSU is a big one for Coffman and one that could be one that defines his recruitment.

He spoke with Spartans Illustrated to discuss the Michigan State offer, provide his thoughts on MSU and update where things stand in his general recruitment.