Michigan State 2027 safety commit Khalil Terry ranked in newest Rivals250

The newest Rivals250 rankings for the 2027 recruiting cycle were released on Tuesday morning and Michigan State's lone verbal commitment in the class is now a member of the prestigious club.
Tustin, California safety Khalil Terry is the No. 152 player in the country, as well as the No. 9 player at his position.
Terry, who is originally from Ohio, committed to the Spartans just a little over two months ago on Dec. 1, 2024.
“It’s always been my dream to play in the Big Ten, and MSU with the new coaching staff provides the perfect opportunity," Terry told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment. "The defensive scheme fits me as a player. I felt right at home."
Prior to his commitment, Terry held offers from Alabama State, Arizona, California, Louisville, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. Since his commitment, he picked up offers from USC, UCLA, Penn State, Missouri, Nevada, Auburn and North Carolina.