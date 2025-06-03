Michigan State 'feels like home' for 2026 OL Koloi Keli after OV

Class of 2026 offensive lineman Koloi Keli made his debut trip to East Lansing this past weekend in what was an official visit for him to MSU.

While Keli is looking at various schools to decide where he wants to play football, the football aspect of his decision is only part of his process.

Keli wants to pursue a degree in either criminal justice or business, and getting the opportunity to learn what Michigan State has to offer in that regard is something that stood out to him.

"I got to ... tour the campus and housing they offer," Keli said. "Also I (learned) more about my majors I would pursue in college. What stands out to me the most is the academic monitoring and support they offer you in order to get your degree in college."

Keli has built good relationships with multiple coaches on the staff, including offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail, and director of offensive player personnel Sean Levy.

He describes his relationship with head coach Jonathan Smith as "brand new" being this past weekend was the first time Keli got to meet Smith in person, adding that "he seems like a pretty awesome guy to play for."