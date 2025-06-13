Michigan State Official Visitors Preview: June 13-15

Michigan State football is set to host another round of 2026 official visitors this weekend, June 13 through June 15.

While these next few days is a little lighter in terms of the volume of prospects on campus, especially when compared to MSU's slate of visitors for next weekend and earlier weekends, the Spartans still have some key names coming to town that the staff wants as part of the 2026 class.

MSU has had a lot of success throughout official visit season thus far, earning eight commitments in the month of June and growing the 2026 recruiting class to 12 total pledges as of press time.

Let's take a closer look at the recruits who will be in East Lansing over the coming days and where MSU stands with each.