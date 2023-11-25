Less than 14 hours after the Spartans’ football season ended, Michigan State announced that Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is on his way to East Lansing (latest details here) and it appears – if a report from Justin Thind is accurate (and we have no reason to think otherwise) – that his associate head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator, Jim Michalczik, is going to follow him to Spartan Stadium.

Thind has multiple sources that have confirmed this news with him. Spartans Illustrated is working to confirm this on our own.

In the meantime, Spartan fans are ecstatic that Michigan State has figured out a way to do what Oregon State couldn’t do – keep Smith and Michalczik, a current Broyles award nominee for best assistant coach, on a sideline together.

While his title at Michigan State is yet to be determined, there is no reason to think he won’t be handling similar duties as a Spartan.