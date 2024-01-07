North Dakota transfer quarterback Tommy Schuster commits to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding a veteran presence to its quarterback room. North Dakota transfer and Michigan native Tommy Schuster announced his commitment to the Spartans on Sunday.
After five years with the Fighting Hawks, Schuster will complete his career under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and the rest of the staff at Michigan State in 2024.
In 2023, Schuster played 665 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He was given an overall offensive grade of 75.1 and a passing grade of 76.0.
As a redshirt senior in 2023, Schuster played in 12 games. He completed 208 out of 294 passes (71%) for 2,256 yards and 19 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns.
In 2022 as a redshirt junior, Schuster had his most productive season statistically. He completed 253 of his 365 pass attempts (69%) for 2,730 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five picks. He averaged 227.5 passing yards per game that year, and scored two rushing touchdowns as well.
Throughout his career at North Dakota, Schuster played in 45 total games. He completed 843 out of 1,252 passes (67%) and threw for 9,075 yards, 63 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also added 175 rushing yards and five additional scores on the ground.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Schuster is a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
He is originally from Macomb, Michigan and was part of the 2019 class. In high school, Schuster went 30-6 during his final three seasons as staring quarterback for Chippewa Valley. He earned 2018 Associated Press Player of the Year honors for the state of Michigan.
He is the seventh transfer player to commit to the Spartans since Smith was hired as MSU's head coach in late November. He joins fellow quarterback Aidan Chiles (Oregon State), tight end Jack Velling (Oregon State), defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State), linebacker Jordan Turner (Wisconsin), long snapper Kaden Schickel (James Madison) and wide receiver TJ Sheffield (Purdue).
Adding an experienced veteran to the quarterbacks room is important for Michigan State in 2024. Schuster will join a young group that includes Chiles, who will be a sophomore, and true freshmen Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jessee. Preferred walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar could opt to return as a redshirt senior as well, adding additional experience for the Spartans.
It's been a busy transfer portal season for Michigan State. Keep up with all of the movement with the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.
