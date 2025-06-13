Collin Campbell Details Commitment to Michigan State: 'It just felt right'

Michigan State scored a big commitment on Thursday when Arizona three-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell announced his verbal pledge to the Spartans.

Campbell took the time to speak with Spartans Illustrated to detail his decision to commit to MSU.

His strong connections with Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail, and his belief in head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and the rest of the staff, helped lead Campbell to his decision.

Additionally, despite being 1,900-plus miles from his hometown of Gilbert, Arizona, Campbell felt comfortable in the city of East Lansing and at home while he was on MSU's campus.

"I chose Michigan State because it just felt right," Campbell told Spartans Illustrated. "Everyone always says you’ll just have a feeling and I just knew. Seeing the town and how it revolves around the school really just helped me make my decision. I always wanted to play football in a town that revolves around the school."